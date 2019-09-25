Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt Likely to Join BJP, May Get Party Ticket in Haryana Polls
The wrestler, who hails from Haryana, met the state unit president Subhash Barala here on Wednesday and informed that he has submitted his resignation from the Haryana Police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and wished him luck for Rio 2016 Olympics. (File Image Credit: Facebook)
New Delhi: Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and might be fielded as its candidate in the Haryana assembly polls next month, BJP sources said on Wednesday.
Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, was also in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket from BJP for recently held general elections. His name was recommended by the party's state unit.
The wrestler, who hails from Haryana, met the state unit president Subhash Barala here on Wednesday and informed that he has submitted his resignation from the Haryana Police.
Dutt also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.
According to the sources, he may get party's ticket for one of the assembly segments in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, which is his home district as well.
Meanwhile, former MP and Congress leader Kailasho Saini joined the BJP in presence of Barala at the Haryana Bhawan here. The assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 21.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- 'Feminism is Cancer': An Organisation in Karnataka Performed Puja to Eradicate 'Feminist Pisachinis'
- Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour