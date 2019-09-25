Take the pledge to vote

Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt Likely to Join BJP, May Get Party Ticket in Haryana Polls

The wrestler, who hails from Haryana, met the state unit president Subhash Barala here on Wednesday and informed that he has submitted his resignation from the Haryana Police.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and wished him luck for Rio 2016 Olympics. (Image Credit: Facebook)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and wished him luck for Rio 2016 Olympics. (File Image Credit: Facebook)
New Delhi: Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and might be fielded as its candidate in the Haryana assembly polls next month, BJP sources said on Wednesday.

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, was also in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket from BJP for recently held general elections. His name was recommended by the party's state unit.

The wrestler, who hails from Haryana, met the state unit president Subhash Barala here on Wednesday and informed that he has submitted his resignation from the Haryana Police.

Dutt also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

According to the sources, he may get party's ticket for one of the assembly segments in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, which is his home district as well.

Meanwhile, former MP and Congress leader Kailasho Saini joined the BJP in presence of Barala at the Haryana Bhawan here. The assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
