Om Prakash Rajbhar Offers Ticket to Mafia Leader Mukhtar Ansari, says He Can Contest From Wherever He Wants

After the meeting of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party National President Om Prakash Rajbhar and jailed mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail, there have been murmurs in the political corridors. It is now being speculated that this meeting may have been regarding the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Reacting to the meeting with Mukhtar Ansari, Rajbhar has said that he had an old relationship with Ansari. “Wherever Mukhtar wants to contest from, he can fight on our ticket,” said Rajbhar.

The SBSP chief also targeted the checking of his vehicles in Banda during this period. He said that after Mau’s rally, the UP government was rattled. He also alleged that the UP government wants to get him killed and this is the reason why their vehicles were checked.

Speaking to News18, Rajbhar said, “I have an old relationship with Mukhtar Ansari. SBSP will give a ticket to him from wherever he wants.”

Significantly, after announcing the alliance with the Samajwadi Party, there is a big stir in the politics of UP. Mukhtar’s brother Sigbatullah Ansari has already joined the Samajwadi Party. However, Akhilesh Yadav has not said anything about Mukhtar Ansari yet. In such a situation, the invitation of Rajbhar to Mukhtar is being seen as a big political event in the politics of Purvanchal.

Rajbhar had met Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail on Tuesday and if sources are to be believed, there was a discussion between them for about an hour regarding the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Traipathi said, “The Samajwadi Party knows that without the support of mafias and goons it can’t move ahead and that is why first they took family members of Mukhtar Ansari in their party and now putting forward OP Rajbhar they are making way for Mukhtar Ansari. It seems that it’s a conspiracy by Akhilesh Yadav to save his face and bring Mukhtar Ansari to his fold. No matter how much they try, now the people of the State are fed up with these goons and mafias and now they won’t get any place in the State.”

