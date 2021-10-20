Om Prakash Rajbhar’s SBSP Seals Alliance With SP for UP Polls, Seat Sharing Yet to be Finalised

Former minister in Yogi Adityanath government and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Rajbhar, along with Chief General Secretary of SBSP Arvind Rajbhar, met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow and said that now the SBSP and Samajwadi Party will together defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a tweet after meeting the SP chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar wrote, “This time, the BJP will be wiped out. Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party have come together. The days of the BJP government, which betrayed all sections along with Dalits, backward minorities, are numbered. Had a courtesy meeting with former CM and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav today.”

Giving more details on the important development, SBSP national spokesperson Piyush Mishra said, “The alliance has been finalised between the SBSP and SP for the 2022 polls. However, the seat sharing will be finalised later on. We will also try to adjust other smaller political parties who have come with us in the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.”

On the question of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi being part of the Morcha or not, Mishra said, “If required we will part ways with AIMIM, things were not yet final regarding AIMIM coming along with us in the Morcha.”

The Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha had announced a big rally in Mau on October 27, and it is now expected that Rajbhar may share the stage with Akhilesh, who already has a programme scheduled in neighboring Ghazipur district. If sources are to be believed then PSPL chief and Akhilesh’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, may also share the stage as the alliance is almost in the final stage after a series of negotiations.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the Samajwadi Party also confirmed joining hands with the SBSP for the 2022 Polls. “The Samajwadi government under the leadership of National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav has done countless works for the poor, downtrodden and backward classes, including the underprivileged, exploited, farmers, youth, women, businessmen. In this episode, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has raised the voice for the rights of the weak, along with the Samajwadi Party, is ready to take UP on the path of development. This is the beginning of the end of the oppressive rule of the BJP,” the party stated.

The statement further read, “The founder of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Shri Omprakash Rajbhar, has always been fighting for the poor, farmers, labourers, downtrodden and backward classes. SBSP has always talked about social justice, whether it is reservation on the basis of population and economic, implementation of the report of the Social Justice Committee, technical education in primary school, domestic electricity bill waived, 50% reservation for women, free treatment to the poor, employment to the unemployed…etc.”

“There are 18-22% Rajbhar voters in Purvanchal with SBSP. The party has influence in more than 150 seats of Purvanchal. There is deep penetration in the assembly seats of Varanasi division, Devipatan division, Gorakhpur division, Azamgarh division of the state. SBSP also has a strong hold on sub-castes like Bansi, Aarkh, Arkvanshi, Kharwar, Kashyap, Pal, Prajapati, Bind, Banjara, Bari, Biar, Vishwakarma, Nai and Paswan,” it added.

Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Our party’s national president has always been speaking in favour of the poor, oppressed, backwards, minorities, farmers and labourers. We have said it since the start that all the smaller political parties who genuinely want to raise the issues of the poor and backwards are welcome.”

The SBSP chief had recently said that anything is possible in politics and had also kept a list of conditions for the BJP. Rajbhar had also met UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at his residence some time back fuelling speculations of his alliance once again with the BJP.

