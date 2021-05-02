Omalur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

84. Omalur (ओमालुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Omalur is part of 15. Salem Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,95,894 eligible electors, of which 1,51,657 were male, 1,44,233 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Omalur in 2021 is 951.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,65,892 eligible electors, of which 1,37,601 were male, 1,28,271 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,328 eligible electors, of which 1,18,184 were male, 1,09,144 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Omalur in 2016 was 308. In 2011, there were 254.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vetrivel.S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ammasi.S of DMK by a margin of 19,956 votes which was 8.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 39.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Krishnan.C of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Tamizharasu.A of PMK by a margin of 46,544 votes which was 24.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 59.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 84. Omalur Assembly segment of Salem Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Omalur are: N V Thomas (BSP), R Mani (AIADMK), Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam (INC), M Karunakaran (TNIK), V Srinivasan (MNM), S Dhivya (DMKM), K K Madheswaran (AMMK), A Raja (NTK), K Govindaraju (IND), T Suresh (IND), E Mani (IND), S Mani (IND), R Murugan (IND), P Raja (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.55%, while it was 83.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 84. Omalur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 316. In 2011 there were 269 polling stations.

EXTENT:

84. Omalur constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Omalur Taluk (Part) Sekkarapatti, Veppilai, Kedunaickenpatty pudur, Kanavaipudur, Lokkur R.F., Gundikkal, Kongupatti, Mookanur, Elathur, Naduppatti, Kadayampatti, Yerimalai R.F., Palappallikombai, Danishpet, Karuvattuparai R.F., Deevattipatti, Dasagasamudram, Poosaripatti, Marakkottai, Kanjanayachanpatti, Pannapatti, Kookuttapatti, Kaniyeri R.F., Tumbipadi, Pottipuram, Sikkanampatti, Darapuram, Semmandapatti, Thathayampatti, Kamalapuram, Gobinathapuram, Sakkarachettipatti, Thathayangarpatti, Kaminaickanpatti., Jagadevampatti, Vellalapatti, Mailapalaiyam, Naranampalayam, Kottaimettupatti , Balbakki, Karuppanampatti, Panjakalipatti, Kattaperiyampatti, Umbilikamaramangalam, T.Maramangalam, Manathal, Mallikuttai, Amarakundhi, Tholasampatti, Thondumaniyam, Vedappatti, Periyerippatti, Reddipatti, Tindamangalam, Pachanampatti, Omalur , Kullamanickenpatti, Sekkarapatti, Ettikuttapatti, Collappatti, Thenkkampatti, Mungilpadi, Sangitapatti, Puliyampatti, M.Cheetipatti, Sikkampatti, Arurpatti, Ramireddipatti, Ariyampatti and Selavadi villages. Karuppur (TP), Kadayampatti (TP) and Omalur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Omalur is 563 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Omalur is: 11°49’42.2"N 78°04’34.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Omalur results.

