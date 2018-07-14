English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Omar Abdullah Attacks Congress on Jibe at PM Modi Over Nawaz Sharif’s Arrest
The Congress had posted a photograph of Modi and Sharif walking hand in hand on micro-blogging site Twitter and sought to know what the prime minister thinks of his former Pakistani counterpart, who was arrested in a corruption case.
(Photo: Reuters)
Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the Congress's tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disappointing.
"There are a lot of things I will be critical of PM Modi for but attempting to repair India's relations with Pakistan is certainly not one of them. I'm not even getting in to the internal politics of Pakistan that makes this tweet even more disappointing," Abdullah said in a tweet.
The Congress had posted a photograph of Modi and Sharif walking hand in hand on micro-blogging site Twitter and sought to know what the prime minister thinks of his former Pakistani counterpart, who was arrested in a corruption case.
"Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We'd like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this," the Congress tweeted.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also lashed out at BJP activists for burning effigies of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu.
"It didn't matter when army establishments were attacked all over Jammu, soldiers kidnapped & killed, Amarnath yatris & tourists killed but suddenly @MehboobaMufti is enemy number one. The BJP thinks people are fools & won't punish their selective memory," he said in another tweet.
Also Watch
"There are a lot of things I will be critical of PM Modi for but attempting to repair India's relations with Pakistan is certainly not one of them. I'm not even getting in to the internal politics of Pakistan that makes this tweet even more disappointing," Abdullah said in a tweet.
The Congress had posted a photograph of Modi and Sharif walking hand in hand on micro-blogging site Twitter and sought to know what the prime minister thinks of his former Pakistani counterpart, who was arrested in a corruption case.
There are a lot of things I will be critical of PM Modi for but attempting to repair India’s relations with Pakistan is certainly not one of them. I’m not even getting in to the internal politics of Pakistan that makes this tweet even more disappointing. https://t.co/I64s7bRaCJ— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 14, 2018
"Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We'd like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this," the Congress tweeted.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also lashed out at BJP activists for burning effigies of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu.
"It didn't matter when army establishments were attacked all over Jammu, soldiers kidnapped & killed, Amarnath yatris & tourists killed but suddenly @MehboobaMufti is enemy number one. The BJP thinks people are fools & won't punish their selective memory," he said in another tweet.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Marvel Announces Black Widow Standalone Film, Starring Scarlett Johansson
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Scarlett Johansson Quits ‘Rub & Tug’ After Backlash Over Casting as Transgender Man
- Parental Controls Don't Stop Teenagers from Watching Porn