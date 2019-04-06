Omar Abdullah Blames Mehbooba Mufti for NIA Summons to Mirwaiz

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday blamed People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summons to separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the terror funding case.Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party rally in Kupwara district, Abdullah said, "The NIA filed an FIR against Mirwaiz in 2017 when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister of the state. Hence, she alone is responsible for the notices NIA is sending to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq."On Friday, Farooq was served a third notice by the NIA to appear before the agency on April 18 even as the separatist leader had expressed his inability to appear before the agency in Delhi in response to two earlier NIA summons.Abdullah, the National Conference's vice-president, also demanded revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Jammu and Kashmir as has been done in case of Arunachal Pradesh.