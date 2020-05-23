POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Omar Abdullah Calls Satya Pal Malik an 'Outright Liar' After Pak Pressure on J&K Polls Allegations

File photo of NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

File photo of NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

In a recent comment, Malik said he had personally approached Omar and Mehbooba to persuade them to participate in the Panchayat elections, but they had refused to do so because of pressure from Pakistan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
Share this:

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Vice President of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah took strong exception on Saturday to a comment made by former state governor Satya Pal Malik in which Malik accused the NC and the PDP of succumbing to Pakistan's pressure.

Known otherwise for not losing his cool, Omar lashed out at Malik calling him an 'outright liar'.

In a recent comment, Malik said he had personally approached Omar and Mehbooba to persuade them to participate in the Panchayat elections, but they had refused to do so because of pressure from Pakistan.

"PM had said that we will conduct Panchayat elections (in J&K). I broke protocol and went to Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti's residence. They refused to participate under Pakistan's pressure. Terrorists also threatened yet election was held successfully", Malik said in a statement on Friday.

Reacting to this, Omar said on his widely followed Twitter handle, "Only naam ka satya not kaam ka. He never tires of lying. Lied to people of J&K before 5th August and lying now. Hiding behind walls of Raj Bhavan protected from defamation suits so feels emboldened to shoot his mouth off. Let him say all this when he is no longer governor and see".

Never in his political career has Omar used such strong words to condemn anyone in public life.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading