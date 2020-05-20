POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Omar Abdullah Seeks Pre-Eid Release of Detained Political Leaders in J&K

File photo of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

File photo of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

While Omar and Farooq have subsequently released, Mehbooba and Sagar continued to be in custody under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

  • PTI Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Share this:

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday sought the release of all detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir before Eid-ul-Fitr.


Several politicians, including Omar, his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, were detained hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5 last year.

While Omar and Farooq have subsequently released, Mehbooba and Sagar continued to be in custody under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

"We are days away from Eid. @narendramodi ji should order the release of all detained politicians in J&K, whether under formal detention orders or informal house arrest. They have done nothing to deserve being locked away for as long as they've been," Omar wrote on Twitter.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading