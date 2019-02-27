Omar Abdullah Urges PM Modi to Suspend Political Activities Till Pilot Returns, Says Asked Oppn to Defer Meet

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend all his political activities till the missing Indian Air Force pilot returns home safely and also asked opposition parties to put off their meeting in the national capital.India on Wednesday said the pilot went missing after the IAF foiled Pakistan Air Force's attack on military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan claims the pilot is in its custody."PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can't be business as usual with him crisscrossing the country at taxpayer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he had requested Opposition parties also to postpone their meeting in New Delhi."I had requested the opposition to postpone the meeting in light of the developments, especially after the news of our pilot being in Pakistani custody but they felt otherwise. I chose not to attend as a result," he added.In their meeting, 21 opposition parties expressed anguish over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.Abdullah appealed to Pakistan to treat the Indian Air Force pilot well. "In the meantime, Pakistan please treat him as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border," he said."Thoughts with the family, friends & colleagues of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Prayers for his early & safe return home to all those eagerly waiting for him," he added.