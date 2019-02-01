English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Omar Abdullah Expresses Hope that PM Modi Will Announce Kargil-Skardu Road Across LoC
The former chief minster's remarks came in the backdrop of protest demonstrations held by people in Kargil on Friday, who demanded opening of the road.
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the opening of Kargil-Skardu road across the Line of Control during his visit to Jammu & Kashmir.
The former chief minster's remarks came in the backdrop of protest demonstrations held by people in Kargil on Friday, who demanded opening of the road.
"1000s march in Kargil town in support of the demand to open the Kargil-Skardu road. @JKNC_ supports this genuine demand of the people of the area & hopes that @PMOIndia will announce this important CBM when he next visits J&K," Omar tweeted.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter saying her party's 'self rule' plank not only envisaged opening of the Kargil-Skardu road but all traditional routes which connected Jammu & Kashmir to neighbouring areas.
"PDP envisaged through #SelfRule not only opening of #KargilSkardu, but other routes too, to let people explore & increase contacts across borders. Such initiatives will not only open up J&K to the world around us, but also serve the cause of peace beyond boundaries," she said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
