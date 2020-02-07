Omar, Mehbooba Need to be Freed, Says Priyanka After Centre Books Them Under PSA Charge
Mufti and Abdullah, besides two political stalwarts from the PDP and its arch-rival National Conference, were booked under the stringent PSA by the administration on Thursday.
Representative image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned the basis on which former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the Public Safety Act and said they deserve to be freed and not incarcerated indefinitely.
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said the two Jammu and Kashmir leaders have upheld the Constitution and abided by the democratic process and never ascribed to violence and divisiveness.
"On what basis has PSA been slapped on Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti? They upheld the Constitution of India, abided by the democratic process, stood up to separatists, and never ascribed to violence and divisiveness.
"They deserve to be freed, not incarcerated indefinitely without any basis," she said on Twitter.
