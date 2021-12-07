CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Movies
Home » News » Politics » Omicron Scare: Over 100 of 295 Foreign Returnees in Thane District Untraceable
1-MIN READ

Omicron Scare: Over 100 of 295 Foreign Returnees in Thane District Untraceable

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Vijay Suryavanshi said the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.

Amid the Omicron scare, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi on Monday said 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees to the township in Thane district were untraceable currently. He said the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.

Suryavanshi said returnees to KDMC limits from all 'at risk' nations have to undergo 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day. "Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated.

Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations," he said. "Some 72 per cent of the people in KDMC have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated," he added.

One Omicron case was detected in a Dombivali resident recently.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 06, 2021, 23:54 IST