1-MIN READ

On 1st Anniversary of Modi Govt 2.0, Cong Sets 'No Reason to Celebrate' Reminder with Campaign on Migrants

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

Being careful not to politicise or overly criticise the government on the issue, Gandhi once again warned that lockdown has been removed at a time when there is a huge spike in cases and things are going out of control.

Pallavi Ghosh
  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Launching an all-out war over the issue of migrant workers, the Congress party is set to begin an online campaign from May 28 against the government's "carelessness and apathy".

This coincides with one-year anniversary of Modi government 2.0 with BJP planning large-scale programmes on the day.

As Congress decided to dampen the celebrations, Rahul Gandhi began his attack on Tuesday with "the lockdown has failed". "The PM thought that in 21 days we would be fine but it hasn't worked," he said.

Being careful not to politicise or overly criticise the government on the issue, Gandhi once again warned that lockdown has been removed at a time when there is a huge spike in cases and things are going out of control.

The Congress leader had recently released a documentary of his interaction with the migrants who were walking all the way back home in UP and Bihar. Issuing a warning, Gandhi said the way lockdown is being removed when spike is taking place is bound to spell disaster.

Once again the Congress demanded that government announce a direct cash transfer. So far an economic package has been announced, while the government has stayed away from direct transfer.

At the core of Gandhi's declaration that lockdown had failed is the declaration that this government has failed and has no reason to celebrate a year in power. As Congress gets into online space to hit out at the government, the senior Congress leader will be the face of this campaign. And what better way to attack your opponents than by saying: "I told you so".



