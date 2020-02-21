Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'No One Should be Afraid of CAA': On 1st Visit to Delhi as CM, Uddhav Tells Modi NPR Will be Conducted in Maha

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had a fallout post assembly polls in Maharashtra last year over the chief minister's post following which the Sena aligned with arch rivals Congress and the NCP to form the government.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
'No One Should be Afraid of CAA': On 1st Visit to Delhi as CM, Uddhav Tells Modi NPR Will be Conducted in Maha
Delhi: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray called on PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: No one needs to fear about the CAA and the NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Friday, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was Thackeray's first meeting with Modi after taking over as the chief minister of Maharashtra. Thackeray's Shiv Sena was earlier a part of the BJP-led NDA, but formed the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after parting ways with the saffron party.

"I had a good discussion with the prime minister over issues concerning Maharashtra. I also discussed the CAA, NPR and NRC with the prime minister. No one needs to fear about the CAA. The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country," Thackeray told reporters after the meeting with the prime minister.

The Chief minister also reiterated that NPR will be conducted in Maharashtra. He also denied that there was any friction among the constituents of the "Maha Aghadi", while asserting that the Maharashtra government will complete its five-year term.

The Congress and the NCP are reportedly miffed over the chief minister's stand on NPR and CAA.

"There is no friction among the allies. We are going to run the government for five years," Thackeray said.

He also said the prime minister had assured him of extending all cooperation to the Maharashtra government.

