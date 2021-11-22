On 83rd Birthday, Mulayam Singh Yadav Sets Tone for 2022 UP Polls, Asks Youth to be 'Agents of Change'

A buzzing Samajwadi Party office at Vikramaditya Marg welcomed 83-year-old former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday morning as the veteran leader celebrated his birthday with party workers and appealed to youth ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Standing next to his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh expressed his gratitude to the workers and said: “I want to thank all of you who have come here but I will be happy if you celebrate the birthday of the poorest man in a similar way. I can see that youngsters are enthusiastic today. I want you all to carry forward the wave of change in the state.” The SP patriarch also cut an 83-kg laddoo on the occasion.

Born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Etawah district, Mulayam Singh Yadav started his early life as a teacher and was elected a member of the Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1967. In 1977, he became a minister for the first time in the Uttar Pradesh government of the Janata Party led by Ramnaresh Yadav.

In the year 1989, Mulayam Singh Yadav went on to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time. In 1992, he established the Samajwadi Party. After winning the election from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in 1996, he also became the defence minister in the United Front government. Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time from 2003 to 2007.

Apart from senior Samajwadi Party leaders, Sigbatullah Ansari, the brother of jailed mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, along with former BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule also turned up to wish Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday. Rashtriya Lok Dal UP chief Masood Ahmad and RLD Spokesperson Anil Dubey also reached SP office on the occasion and extended birthday wishes to the SP patriarch. RLD and Samajwadi Party are busy finalising their alliance for the 2022 UP polls and both Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are expected to announce their alliance soon.

Meanwhile. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger brother Shivpal Yadav organised a ‘Dangal’ (wrestling competition) on the occasion at Saifai, the ancestral village of the Yadav clan in Etawah district. An alliance between Shivpal Yadav’s PSPL and Akhilesh Yadav led SP is also said to be on the cards.

