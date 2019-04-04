LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
On Advani's 'Nation First, Party Next' Blog, PM Modi Says 'Mantra Perfectly Sums Up BJP's True Essence'

Days after being dropped from Bharatiya Janata Party's list of Lok Sabha contenders, party veteran Lal Krishna Advani on Thursday wrote a blog, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani have a chat seated on stage during the party's national executive meet in Allahabad.
New Delhi: Hours after BJP veteran LK Advani posted his blog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and said that the leader's views "perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP". PM Modi added that he was proud to have been associated with great leaders like Advani.

"Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it," he wrote.

In a blog written almost five years after he wrote the last piece on its web page, Advani said that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.

His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under PM Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.

Advani had first contested from Gandhinagar in 1991 on the suggestion of Narendra Modi after he had completed his nationwide rath yatra in favour of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Modi had even accompanied Advani when he filed his nomination papers.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
