On Campaign Trail, Uma Bharti Says She Wouldn't Have Governed MP Better Than Chouhan

Leaving behind their years-long acrimony since Shivraj Singh Chouhan was given preference over her as chief minister after 2005, Uma Bharti said on Monday that she would not have been able to govern the state better than his party colleague.

Bharti, who has rarely shared a public platform with Chouhan in all these years, accompanied the chief minister to Mungaoli in Ashoknagar to campaign for the assembly by-polls on Monday and was all praise for ‘Bade Bhaiya’ (elder brother) Chouhan.

Bharti said she and Chouhan have shared a bond of brother and sister for the last 26 years, adding that the latter had extended full support when she was handed the reins of Madhya Pradesh in 2003.

“I had taken up the mantle in 2003 with the aims of accomplishing Ram temple and Ram Rajya, but after I left I have no qualms in admitting that I could not have run the state government the way Chouhan did in the subsequent 13 years,” Bharti said while addressing a crowd in Mungaoli.

“Shivrajji has patience and restraint while I am impatient,” said Bharti, adding patience and restraint are basic traits needed to run the government for a long period.

“My brother did not feel hunger or sleep and was driven by the urge to work over the years and mostly ate his food in his car or inside a helicopter,” Bharti said.

Bharti, who is named as an accused the Babri Masjid demolition case, said once the by-elections are over, voters will see a new version of Chouhan working to make Madhya Pradesh a model state fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The former Jhansi MP said she had been campaigning for the party in elections but was longing to do the same Chouhan, and this time, had urged him to let her accompany him while canvassing for the bypolls.

Chouhan said Bharti is the one personality who ended the Congress’ misrule in Madhya Pradesh and put up massive fight for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “I proudly say that she (Bharti) is like my sister and always offered me motherly affections over the last few years,” he said.

“Covering jamin, jal, jan, jungle and janwar, Didi had formulated '5j' scheme and all my welfare schemes are based on her policies,” Chouhan added. The poll-bound seats Mehgaon and Mungaoli have a sizable votebank of Lodhis, a caste represented by Bharti.

After assuming office in 2003 as the chief minister, Bharti had to step down from the post after a Karnataka court issued a warrant against her in a case related to 1994 when Bharti and her supporters had hoisted the national flag at a disputed site following which there were riots in Hubli. She was replaced by Babulal Gaur, who was removed soon after and the reins were handed over to Chouhan leading to a lengthy stand-off between the two prominent leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.