On Completion of One Year in Office, Kamal Nath Laments 'Khaali Tijori' Left by Former BJP Govt

Kamal Nath continued his assault on the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alleging that the previous government made several announcements without making any budgetary provisions to fulfil them.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 17, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with former Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhopal: Claiming that his government has fulfilled most of the promises it made before the assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday hit back at the BJP alleging that the previous government had left the state with an empty coffer.

Nath was addressing a function attended by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to mark the completion of his one year in office. The former PM also launched Congress’ 2020-2025 vision document.

Attacking the BJP, Nath said, “Jab Hum Satta Me Aaye to Hamen Khaali Tijori Mili (When we came to power, we inherited an empty coffer.”

He continued his assault on the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alleging that the previous government made several announcements without making any budgetary provisions to fulfil them.

How can a responsible government could make announcements and not make any budgetary provisions for the same, questioned Nath.

He cited various announcements that had none or meagre budgetary provisions including bonus on maize crop, power subsidy which entailed a cost of Rs 1,000 crore but had a provision of Rs 50 crore and a crop insurance entailing a cost of Rs 17,000 crore but had zero budgetary provision.

Nath also claimed that his government has fulfilled 365 promises in 365 days. The CM announced that the second phase of loan waiver will be underway from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the vision document released by Singh envisages to establish MP as the number one state by year 2025. The roadmap has adopted a motto of ‘Developed, Prosperous and Happy’ state.

The roadmap also seeks to develop Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for gauging growth of various sectors and departments in future.

Late activist Abdul Jabbar, who worked for victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy for over three decades, was conferred with the Indira Gandhi Samaj Seva award and Rs Ten lakh cash.

