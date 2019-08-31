Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

On Cong-JDS Fallout, Siddaramaiah Uses Kannada Phrase and a Reference to 'Prostitute’; Issues Clarification Later

Asked for a reaction on how JD(S) is blaming him for fall of the coalition, Siddaramaiah used an old Kannada saying in response which literally translates to - 'prostitute who couldn't dance, blamed the floor'.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Cong-JDS Fallout, Siddaramaiah Uses Kannada Phrase and a Reference to 'Prostitute’; Issues Clarification Later
File photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Facebook)
Loading...

Mysuru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has sparked yet another controversy with a sexist remark, this time he compared Janata Dal United (Secular) workers to prostitutes when asked about Karnataka coalition fallout.

Asked for a reaction on how JD(S) is blaming him for fall of the coalition, the senior Congress leader used an old Kannada saying in response which literally translates to - "prostitute who couldn't dance, blamed the floor".

The Congress leader later issued a clarification and said he meant dancers who can’t dance, not prostitutes. “I meant dancers who can’t dance, complain about the dance floor. By this, I meant the BJP, who else?,” news agency ANI reported him saying.

The 14-month long Congress-JDS government collapsed on July 22 after the confidence motion moved by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly. BJP’s BS Yediyurappa sworn in as new Chief Minister subsequently.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram