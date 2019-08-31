Mysuru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has sparked yet another controversy with a sexist remark, this time he compared Janata Dal United (Secular) workers to prostitutes when asked about Karnataka coalition fallout.

Asked for a reaction on how JD(S) is blaming him for fall of the coalition, the senior Congress leader used an old Kannada saying in response which literally translates to - "prostitute who couldn't dance, blamed the floor".

The Congress leader later issued a clarification and said he meant dancers who can’t dance, not prostitutes. “I meant dancers who can’t dance, complain about the dance floor. By this, I meant the BJP, who else?,” news agency ANI reported him saying.

Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka CM & Congress leader on being asked about his statement, "prostitutes can’t complain about the dance floor”: I meant dancers who can’t dance, complain about the dance floor. By this, I meant the BJP, who else? pic.twitter.com/F3E3OHv1Je — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

The 14-month long Congress-JDS government collapsed on July 22 after the confidence motion moved by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly. BJP’s BS Yediyurappa sworn in as new Chief Minister subsequently.

