1-min read

On Cong's 135th Anniv, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says Gandhi's Wish to Dismantle 'Dynastic' Party Justified

The senior BJP leader urged fellow political leaders from the Congress to chant the Gandhi family’s name and go to sleep, adding those who care for the nation are awake.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 28, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
On Cong's 135th Anniv, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says Gandhi's Wish to Dismantle 'Dynastic' Party Justified
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: As the Congress observed its 135th foundation on Saturday, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the grand old party for practising dynastic politics.

He said Mahatma Gandhi’s desire to dismantle the Congress (after Independence) was justified and it is now being fulfilled by the country’s citizens.

“Mahatma Gandhi was justified when he had said the Congress should be dissolved. Now, the public has taken up the task of fulfilling his wish and soon would uproot the dynastic tradition based on structure,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

“Of the 134 years of Congress history, a particular family ruled the roost for almost 40 years. Motilal ji, Jawahar ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv ji, Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. The rest of them were only offered the opportunity to serve them time to time,” his another tweet read.

He then urged fellow political leaders from the Congress to chant the Gandhi family’s name and go to sleep, adding those who care for the nation are awake. “My Congress friends, chant the name of the family once more and go to sleep as it’s too cold these days. Those who care for the nation are awake,” he wrote.

Soon after, Congress leader Narendra Saluja hit back saying none could beat Chouhan at changing loyalties and the former Madhya Pradesh CM should chant his present god’s name and go to sleep.

“Shivraj ji, none can beat you in changing loyalties. After Advani ji and Atal ji, your new god is Modi ji. It’s cold out there, so chant your new God’s name and go to sleep,” Saluja wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath issued a statement on the party’s 135th foundation day and urged everyone to uphold the values of the Constitution and save the nation.

“On this auspicious day, we need to convey the message of ‘Samvidhan Bachao-Bharat Bachao’. We have several oddities in front of us, but we need to fight them with peace, harmony and brotherhood,” he said.

An event was organised at the state party headquarters to commemorate the day. An exhibition is also underway at the headquarters where pictures of all past and present Congress presidents have been put up with a brief description about each of them.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
