On Convoy Attack, Owaisi Reacts After CM Yogi Tells News18 'Leaders Should Be Mindful of Poll Speeches'

A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh ‘intolerable and unacceptable’, Owaisi said that CM should order a fair probe in the matter.

“It is sad that CM Adityanath is justifying the attack on an MP. If I had said something then, he should tell the media. I would like to tell him to carry out a fair investigation in the matter.” He further attacked the BJP and added that it was Adityanath’s government that put NSA on students because they wrote something about a cricket match.

In an exclusive interview with News 18, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “leaders should be cautious not to hurt religious sentiments in election speeches. In a democracy, we believe in the ballot and not the bullet. This kind of incident is intolerable and unacceptable.

We have our ideological differences but my government won’t allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. The police have been swift in taking action against the perpetrators.”

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the incident and said, “BJP should answer if the mafia opened fire when they saw a political leader. It’s the biggest failure of law and order system. We’ve seen their law and order many times.”

He added that “the daughter from Hathras wanted justice, they wanted to cremate her respectfully, but what did people of this Govt do? They didn’t let it happen. Had she received proper treatment at a hospital, she would perhaps have been alive today.”

Two people, one from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the other from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder in connection with the attack.

