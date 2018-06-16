Gods, Governor and Goans: Manohar Parrikar's 10-Hour Shift on First Day Back at Work

As I resume my work, I thank all my well wishers for the prayers and blessings which gave me much needed support and strength to recover. pic.twitter.com/bdN7gHShhW — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) June 15, 2018

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned to his home state after three months of rigorous treatment in the US, hit the ground running on Friday.Parrikar began his day by seeking the blessings of his family deity Devakikrishna Marshel at 8.30am. He then visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji before meeting his well-wishers.The Chief Minister, who reached the state secretariat at 10.30am, worked for over 10 hours on his first day, clearing important files that had been pending on his table for a while.“He has tremendous willpower. After undergoing chemotherapy, this man starts work in full swing as soon as he is back. Even yesterday, when he landed at the airport, he looked quite happy. The doctors have prescribed a strict diet for him. He loves fish, but won’t be able to have it anymore due to dietary restrictions,” Parrikar’s friend told CNN-News18.The Chief Minister also recorded a video for the people of Goa, thanking them for their wishes and love. The video was uploaded on his Twitter handle later.After a lunch break till 3pm, Parrikar returned to his office to discuss the electricity issues plaguing the state.He had a steady stream of visitors through the day, including ministers, leaders of opposition and parliamentarians of Goa.After wrapping up his official work, Parrikar paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mridula Sinha. It is likely that the two discussed the monsoon session of the Goa assembly, which will begin next month.Some time ago, the Congress had decided to stake claim to form the government in Goa, citing the chief minister’s absence from the state.