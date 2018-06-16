English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gods, Governor and Goans: Manohar Parrikar's 10-Hour Shift on First Day Back at Work
The chief minister also recorded a video for the people of Goa, thanking them for their wishes and love.
The chief minister also recorded a video for the people of Goa, thanking them for their wishes and love.
Mumbai: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned to his home state after three months of rigorous treatment in the US, hit the ground running on Friday.
Parrikar began his day by seeking the blessings of his family deity Devakikrishna Marshel at 8.30am. He then visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji before meeting his well-wishers.
The Chief Minister, who reached the state secretariat at 10.30am, worked for over 10 hours on his first day, clearing important files that had been pending on his table for a while.
“He has tremendous willpower. After undergoing chemotherapy, this man starts work in full swing as soon as he is back. Even yesterday, when he landed at the airport, he looked quite happy. The doctors have prescribed a strict diet for him. He loves fish, but won’t be able to have it anymore due to dietary restrictions,” Parrikar’s friend told CNN-News18.
The Chief Minister also recorded a video for the people of Goa, thanking them for their wishes and love. The video was uploaded on his Twitter handle later.
After a lunch break till 3pm, Parrikar returned to his office to discuss the electricity issues plaguing the state.
He had a steady stream of visitors through the day, including ministers, leaders of opposition and parliamentarians of Goa.
After wrapping up his official work, Parrikar paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mridula Sinha. It is likely that the two discussed the monsoon session of the Goa assembly, which will begin next month.
Some time ago, the Congress had decided to stake claim to form the government in Goa, citing the chief minister’s absence from the state.
Also Watch
Parrikar began his day by seeking the blessings of his family deity Devakikrishna Marshel at 8.30am. He then visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji before meeting his well-wishers.
The Chief Minister, who reached the state secretariat at 10.30am, worked for over 10 hours on his first day, clearing important files that had been pending on his table for a while.
“He has tremendous willpower. After undergoing chemotherapy, this man starts work in full swing as soon as he is back. Even yesterday, when he landed at the airport, he looked quite happy. The doctors have prescribed a strict diet for him. He loves fish, but won’t be able to have it anymore due to dietary restrictions,” Parrikar’s friend told CNN-News18.
The Chief Minister also recorded a video for the people of Goa, thanking them for their wishes and love. The video was uploaded on his Twitter handle later.
As I resume my work, I thank all my well wishers for the prayers and blessings which gave me much needed support and strength to recover. pic.twitter.com/bdN7gHShhW— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) June 15, 2018
After a lunch break till 3pm, Parrikar returned to his office to discuss the electricity issues plaguing the state.
He had a steady stream of visitors through the day, including ministers, leaders of opposition and parliamentarians of Goa.
After wrapping up his official work, Parrikar paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mridula Sinha. It is likely that the two discussed the monsoon session of the Goa assembly, which will begin next month.
Some time ago, the Congress had decided to stake claim to form the government in Goa, citing the chief minister’s absence from the state.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals
- Race 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan-starrer is Over Two-and-a-Half Hours of Complete Drivel
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Confirmed for 2019
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor