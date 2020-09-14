On Day 2 of Parliament Session, Jagan Govt to Amp-up Demand of CBI Probe into Projects Launched by Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party has chalked out a list of issues to raise in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

While the coronavirus pandemic and the Special Category status demand will be in focus, YSRCP MPs will highlight the "widespread irregularities and corruption" they claim TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu carried out, through the now defunct Capital Region Development Authority Act. The Act had been brought in by the TDP regime to develop Amaravati as the state capital.

"Multiple benami transactions and hawala land deals were carried out by Chandrababu Naidu and his associates who have duped the people of Andhra Pradesh and have committed serious offences such as breach of trust, conspiracy and misuse of public office," a press release by the YSRCP said.

On Day 2 of the parliament session, YSRCP MPs will reiterate their demand of a CBI inquiry into the TDP regime's Rs 350 crore AP Fibrenet project, and various welfare schemes launched by Naidu during his tenure as the chief minister between 2014-19.

"Naidu doled out undue favours to Terra software company owned by a close associate of TDP. We have enough proof to show how misappropriation, corruption and nepotism took place," YSRCP said.

Other issues that the party plans to raise in the parliament include the Disha Bill, the Polavaram irrigation project and GST shortfall.