On-duty Polling Officer Dies in Delhi's Babarpur Area
The official's health condition deteriorated and after he complained of discomfort and choking,
Representative image of polling. (PTI)
New Delhi: A polling officer died on duty at a polling station in Babarpur area in the national capital on Saturday morning after complaining of heart problems, officials said.
The officer, Udham Singh, was a teacher, they said.
At around 7 am, Singh's health condition deteriorated and after he complained of discomfort and choking, a staff member, along with police, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior official said.
Heart problem seems to be the cause of the death, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...
- Aayush Sharma’s Body Transformation Over Last Four Years Will Leave You Inspired, See Pic
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test