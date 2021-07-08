On Father's Birth Anniv Today, Jagan Mohan's Sister YS Sharmila to Float New Party to Revive 'Glory Days'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila Reddy will launch her political outfit, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), in the neighbouring state on Thursday after being granted approval by the Election Commission.

The launch of Sharmila’s new venture coincides with the birth anniversary of her late father, former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Sharmila’s mother, YS Vijayamma, has offered her support to the new party and has also sent a letter of no objection in this regard.

Sharmila had announced the launch of her party in April. Speaking then, she had said she wants to walk on the same path as YSR, hence she is stepping into politics for the first time. “Exactly, on April 9, 18 years back from Chevella, YS Rajasekhara Reddy began his Pada Yatra and he walked for 22 kilometres each day. Listening to the problems of the people, YSR has walked through places and that is the inception of various schemes that were later brought in by YSR." She also said that she wants to walk on the same path as YSR, hence she is stepping into politics for the first time.

The inauguration meeting will be a low-key affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sharmila will announce the agenda of her party, along with the unveiling of the party flag and theme song.

The entry of Sharmila, who plans to invoke the ‘glory days’ of her father’s rule, is expected to chip away at what is left of Congress’ hold in Telangana, even as she challenges the TRS. With Sharmila’s entry, the Reddy vote bank has a new leader to look up to.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here