Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda Praying at Jayanagar Temple, Son Nikhil at Chamundeshwari Shrine: Top Updates from Karnataka Election Results

Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and his father, former PM Deve Gowda, are currently offering prayers at a temple in Jayanagar, while the CM’s son Nikhil who is contesting from Hassan is praying at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore. The Gowda family has three temple outings planned today, the last one being at Eshwara Temple also known as Gavi Gangadareshwara temple.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda Praying at Jayanagar Temple, Son Nikhil at Chamundeshwari Shrine: Top Updates from Karnataka Election Results
File photo of Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy with wife Anitha. (Image: PTI)
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: CM Kumaraswamy, his wife and his father, Deve Gowda are currently offering prayers at a Ganesha temple in Jayanagar in the South Bangalore constituency. This temple visit comes after Kumaraswamy and his wife visited the Banashankari temple early in the morning for a successful run in the elections. JD(S) candidate and HDK’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is praying in Mysore. The Lok Sabha polls are a crucial one because the very survival of the HD Kumaraswamy’s coalition government in the state hinges on the performance of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress in the general elections. Cracks have already started appearing in the coalition government after exit polls predicted a successful outing for the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led BJP in the state. JD(S) spokesperson Tanvir Ahmed has threatened “trouble” for the coalition if numbers don’t favour the alliance today while Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa replied in the same coin, saying poll results 2019 are bound to have an impact on the coalition.

Follow all the live updates from the Lok Sabha elections results here:

Here’s all you need to know about result and counting day in Karnataka:

Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and his father, former PM Deve Gowda, are currently offering prayers at a temple in Jayanagar, while the CM’s son Nikhil who is contesting from Hassan is praying at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore. The Gowda family has three temple outings planned today, the last one being at Eshwara Temple also known as Gavi Gangadareshwara temple.

BJP candidate from Kalaburagi, Umesh Jadhav, who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge expresses confidence in Narendra Modi becoming the PM again. He also says that he is “hopeful of winning” his seat. He also added that within the next day or two the JDS-Congress coalition government will fall.

Senior Congress leader, seven-time MLA and former minister R Roshan Baig has turned up the poll heat in the state, calling state Congress president Dinesh Gundurao a “flop show” and former chief minister Siddaramaiah an “arrogant leader”. He also said that portfolios in the ruling JDS-Congress government were "sold" and minorities were ignored.

May 23, the counting day, is an acid test for the ruling JDS-Congress government whose fate rests on winning at least 15 seats so as to ensure stability in their rule.

According to the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress is contesting 21 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the JDS is fighting on seven.

As for the BJP, its main challenge is to retain the 17 seats it won in the 2014 general elections given that Karnataka remains the saffron party’s only ray of hope as far as the southern states are concerned.

The most prominent contestants in the state are Deve Gowda, his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation Sadananda Gowda, who has also served as Karnataka chief minister and BJP candidate from Bangalore South Tejaswi Surya.

Sumalatha, the widow of Kannada actor Ambareesh, is contesting as an Independent candidate from Mandya with BJP support.
Deve Gowda is currently an MP from Hassan and is contesting from Tumkur while Prajwal Revanna is contesting from Hassan.

The other constituency where the fight merits consideration is Shimoga from where two former chief ministers’ sons are contesting. BY Raghavendra, son of BS Yeddyurappa, is contesting on a BJP ticket. He had previously held the seat from 2009 to 2014, post which Yeddyurappa took over as MP. After winning the bypolls, Raghavendra again took over as the MP from this constituency.

Contesting against Raghavendra in Shimoga is Madhu Bangarappa, son of Sarekoppa Bangarappa who served as the chief minister for about two years in the 90s.

According to the News18-IPSOS survey, the BJP will most likely win 21-23 seats and JDS-Congress will win 5-7 seats in Karnataka.

The survey has predicted that Deve Gowda will win Tumkur, while BJP candidates Tejaswi Surya, BY Raghavendra and PC Mohan are also likely to win their constituencies. The Mandya election result is too close to call.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram