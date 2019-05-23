English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda Praying at Jayanagar Temple, Son Nikhil at Chamundeshwari Shrine: Top Updates from Karnataka Election Results
Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and his father, former PM Deve Gowda, are currently offering prayers at a temple in Jayanagar, while the CM’s son Nikhil who is contesting from Hassan is praying at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore. The Gowda family has three temple outings planned today, the last one being at Eshwara Temple also known as Gavi Gangadareshwara temple.
File photo of Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy with wife Anitha. (Image: PTI)
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: CM Kumaraswamy, his wife and his father, Deve Gowda are currently offering prayers at a Ganesha temple in Jayanagar in the South Bangalore constituency. This temple visit comes after Kumaraswamy and his wife visited the Banashankari temple early in the morning for a successful run in the elections. JD(S) candidate and HDK’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is praying in Mysore. The Lok Sabha polls are a crucial one because the very survival of the HD Kumaraswamy’s coalition government in the state hinges on the performance of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress in the general elections. Cracks have already started appearing in the coalition government after exit polls predicted a successful outing for the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led BJP in the state. JD(S) spokesperson Tanvir Ahmed has threatened “trouble” for the coalition if numbers don’t favour the alliance today while Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa replied in the same coin, saying poll results 2019 are bound to have an impact on the coalition.
Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and his father, former PM Deve Gowda, are currently offering prayers at a temple in Jayanagar, while the CM’s son Nikhil who is contesting from Hassan is praying at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore. The Gowda family has three temple outings planned today, the last one being at Eshwara Temple also known as Gavi Gangadareshwara temple.
BJP candidate from Kalaburagi, Umesh Jadhav, who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge expresses confidence in Narendra Modi becoming the PM again. He also says that he is “hopeful of winning” his seat. He also added that within the next day or two the JDS-Congress coalition government will fall.
Senior Congress leader, seven-time MLA and former minister R Roshan Baig has turned up the poll heat in the state, calling state Congress president Dinesh Gundurao a “flop show” and former chief minister Siddaramaiah an “arrogant leader”. He also said that portfolios in the ruling JDS-Congress government were "sold" and minorities were ignored.
May 23, the counting day, is an acid test for the ruling JDS-Congress government whose fate rests on winning at least 15 seats so as to ensure stability in their rule.
According to the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress is contesting 21 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the JDS is fighting on seven.
As for the BJP, its main challenge is to retain the 17 seats it won in the 2014 general elections given that Karnataka remains the saffron party’s only ray of hope as far as the southern states are concerned.
The most prominent contestants in the state are Deve Gowda, his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation Sadananda Gowda, who has also served as Karnataka chief minister and BJP candidate from Bangalore South Tejaswi Surya.
Sumalatha, the widow of Kannada actor Ambareesh, is contesting as an Independent candidate from Mandya with BJP support.
Deve Gowda is currently an MP from Hassan and is contesting from Tumkur while Prajwal Revanna is contesting from Hassan.
The other constituency where the fight merits consideration is Shimoga from where two former chief ministers’ sons are contesting. BY Raghavendra, son of BS Yeddyurappa, is contesting on a BJP ticket. He had previously held the seat from 2009 to 2014, post which Yeddyurappa took over as MP. After winning the bypolls, Raghavendra again took over as the MP from this constituency.
Contesting against Raghavendra in Shimoga is Madhu Bangarappa, son of Sarekoppa Bangarappa who served as the chief minister for about two years in the 90s.
According to the News18-IPSOS survey, the BJP will most likely win 21-23 seats and JDS-Congress will win 5-7 seats in Karnataka.
The survey has predicted that Deve Gowda will win Tumkur, while BJP candidates Tejaswi Surya, BY Raghavendra and PC Mohan are also likely to win their constituencies. The Mandya election result is too close to call.
