On First Visit to Assam after Anti-CAA Protests, PM Modi to Celebrate 'Vijoy Utsav' in Bodoland Territorial Area

Guwahati: After signed the Bodo Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bodoland Territorial Area (BTC) to celebrate 'Vijoy Utsav', which will be held in Kokrajhar district on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to accompany Modi for the celebration, which will also be a platform to kickstart the election campaign for the BTC elections scheduled for April.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), confirmed the development.

"For the 'Vijoy Utsav', our government announced that all schools, colleges and government offices of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) will be closed on February 7. Over five lakh people from the BTAD and all over Assam are expected to participate in the programme," he said.

The government will organise a cultural programme of ethnic groups to showcase the diversity of the state.

This will be Modi's first visit to the state after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent. Modi was scheduled to visit the state on December 15-16 with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for the annual bilateral summit, but postponed it.

