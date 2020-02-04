Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

On First Visit to Assam after Anti-CAA Protests, PM Modi to Celebrate 'Vijoy Utsav' in Bodoland Territorial Area

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to accompany Modi for the celebration, which will also be a platform to kickstart the election campaign for the BTC elections scheduled for April.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:February 4, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On First Visit to Assam after Anti-CAA Protests, PM Modi to Celebrate 'Vijoy Utsav' in Bodoland Territorial Area
PM Narendra Modi addresses Vijay Sankalp Rally in support of East Delhi candidates ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, at Karkardooma in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Guwahati: After signed the Bodo Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bodoland Territorial Area (BTC) to celebrate 'Vijoy Utsav', which will be held in Kokrajhar district on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to accompany Modi for the celebration, which will also be a platform to kickstart the election campaign for the BTC elections scheduled for April.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), confirmed the development.

"For the 'Vijoy Utsav', our government announced that all schools, colleges and government offices of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) will be closed on February 7. Over five lakh people from the BTAD and all over Assam are expected to participate in the programme," he said.

The government will organise a cultural programme of ethnic groups to showcase the diversity of the state.

This will be Modi's first visit to the state after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent. Modi was scheduled to visit the state on December 15-16 with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for the annual bilateral summit, but postponed it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp