English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As BJP Celebrates 'GST Day', Congress Comes Up With a New Full Form for Unified Tax
Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote: GST completes 1 Year at 12 O'Clock tonight(Saturday), it remains ‘Grossly Scary Tax' for millions of traders, shopkeepers & businessmen.
A 'Single Tax GST', as promised, remains a ‘pipe dream', said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File photo)
New Delhi: As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out completes one year on July 1, the Congress on Saturday described it as a "Grossly Scary Tax" and said the promise of a "single tax GST" still remains a pipe dream.
The party also said multiple returns, multiple rules and multiple tax slabs have made life of an ordinary trader "nightmarish".
"GST completes 1 Year at 12 O'Clock tonight, it remains ‘Grossly Scary Tax' for millions of traders, shopkeepers & businessmen. No wonder GST's more popular description is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax' than ‘Genuine and Simple Tax' that it was meant to be," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter.
"A 'Single Tax GST', as promised, remains a ‘pipe dream'. Multiple returns, multiple rules and multiple tax slabs have made the life of an ordinary trader nightmarish," he added.
Surjewala said: "To determine GST itself is frightening. Steps- 1) Every taxpayer has to search a ‘Code Book' running into 438 pages with 18,036 categories 2. Out of 7 tax slabs, applicable slab has to be found 3. Add all state cesses 4. Add supply chain incentives 5. Calculate GST."
"Even after one year, only GSTR-1 form exists. Government failed to notify GSTR-2 and GSTR-3. Till that happens, bills won't match and refund would remain a nightmare.
"Also, GSTR-3B is a temporary form. How can government continue to stretch it at all?" he asked.
The Congress leader also said: "Out of 111 lakh registered businesses under GST, not more then 50 per cent have been able to file GST returns."
"Ambiguity, complication, deficiency of IT infrastructure remains a major challenge. GST collections remain at an average of 90K crore against the target of 1.25K crore per month," he tweeted.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
The party also said multiple returns, multiple rules and multiple tax slabs have made life of an ordinary trader "nightmarish".
"GST completes 1 Year at 12 O'Clock tonight, it remains ‘Grossly Scary Tax' for millions of traders, shopkeepers & businessmen. No wonder GST's more popular description is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax' than ‘Genuine and Simple Tax' that it was meant to be," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter.
"A 'Single Tax GST', as promised, remains a ‘pipe dream'. Multiple returns, multiple rules and multiple tax slabs have made the life of an ordinary trader nightmarish," he added.
Surjewala said: "To determine GST itself is frightening. Steps- 1) Every taxpayer has to search a ‘Code Book' running into 438 pages with 18,036 categories 2. Out of 7 tax slabs, applicable slab has to be found 3. Add all state cesses 4. Add supply chain incentives 5. Calculate GST."
"Even after one year, only GSTR-1 form exists. Government failed to notify GSTR-2 and GSTR-3. Till that happens, bills won't match and refund would remain a nightmare.
"Also, GSTR-3B is a temporary form. How can government continue to stretch it at all?" he asked.
The Congress leader also said: "Out of 111 lakh registered businesses under GST, not more then 50 per cent have been able to file GST returns."
"Ambiguity, complication, deficiency of IT infrastructure remains a major challenge. GST collections remain at an average of 90K crore against the target of 1.25K crore per month," he tweeted.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Fun Sweating it Out in the Gym With Teammates
- Sanju Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Is the Biggest Opener of 2018 So Far
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Open Up About Their Relationship, Summer Wedding and More
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line