On Hearing News of Fadnavis' Swearing-in, Drunk Sena Supporter Slashes Hands in Suicide Bid
When a traffic policeman saw the Shiv Sena supporter slashing his hands with the blade, he ran towards him and thwarted his suicide attempt.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A Shiv Sena supporter allegedly tried to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Washim district apparently after being upset over party chief Uddhav Thackeray not becoming the chief minister, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Manora Chowk on Saturday evening when Ramesh Balu Jadhav, a resident of Umari village in Washim, located around 580 km from Mumbai, came there for some work.
When he got the news that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister, Jadhav, who was inebriated, inflicted several cuts on his hands with a blade, an official at Digras police station said.
When a traffic policeman saw Jadhav slashing his hands with the blade, he ran towards him and thwarted his suicide bid, the official said.
Jadhav was then rushed to a state-run hospital where he was undergoing treatment, he said. "He was drunk and may have taken the step under the influence of alcohol," the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.
