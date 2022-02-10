On Hijab Controversy, Telangana MLC Kavitha Says 'Indians Girls, Women Can Wear, Embrace Their Choice'

Even as the Hijab issue triggered a big controversy as Karnataka is on the boil to close institutions for three days and protests erupted in some pockets of the country including Hyderabad’s old city and elsewhere, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Telangana has come up with the support of the girls and women. The former MP has supported the girls and women to wear and embrace whatever they feel comfortable with.

The MLC said, “Irrespective of religion and caste, we are all Indians as the girls and women have the power of decision making and choose from what to wear or embrace and do. Wearing and applying sindoor is my conscious choice. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing.”

Sharing a poem, she felt that people and society at large should not come in the way of girls and women wearing a particular dress, Hijab, or something else.

Her reactions come at a time when Karnataka and other cities see some protests after the Hijab controversy erupted in Karnataka and other cities in the country.

In her Twitter handle, she tagged a poem that says —all are Indians irrespective of religions such as Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christians. Whatever they wear and apply we represent our nationality with Sindhur, Turban, Hizab and Cross.

She said that stalwarts taught us nationality including Pingali Venkaiah of Tricolor, Abid Hussain Safrani of “Saare Jahan Se Achha” and Rabindranath Tagore of Jana Gana Mana. People should not cause panic or inconvenience with regard to dress code, wearing of clothes and Sindhur, Cross, Hijab and Turban or whatever they feel comfortable.

The society or persons of any caste or community should not object to the dress code or clothes the women and girls wear, the former MP opined.

