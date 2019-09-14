On Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah Bats for 'One Nation, One Language', Appeals People to Fulfil Gandhi's Dream

New Delhi: Emphasising on the ability of Hindi to bring entire India together, Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it is extremely important of a country to have a common language that becomes the mark of its identity in the world.

Pitching for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "India is a country of different languages ​​and every language has its own importance but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country. Today, if a language can keep the country united, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language."

He further appealed the people to use Hindi more often, and contribute in fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of 'one nation, one language'

भारत विभिन्न भाषाओं का देश है और हर भाषा का अपना महत्व है परन्तु पूरे देश की एक भाषा होना अत्यंत आवश्यक है जो विश्व में भारत की पहचान बने। आज देश को एकता की डोर में बाँधने का काम अगर कोई एक भाषा कर सकती है तो वो सर्वाधिक बोले जाने वाली हिंदी भाषा ही है। pic.twitter.com/hrk1ktpDCn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

In June, the Draft New Educational Policy 2019 had created an uproar, especially in the southern states, after a clause recommended mandatory Hindi teaching in all schools.

After the release of Union government's original draft, all Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu blasted the recommendations, and even the BJP's ally AIADMK refused to dilute the state's two language formula.

Protests were also seen over in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Centre went into damage control mode later, with senior cabinet ministers tweeting reassurances that Hindi would not be imposed without further consultations. Finally, the revised draft was uploaded by the Human Resource Development Ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.