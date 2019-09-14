Take the pledge to vote

On Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah Bats for 'One Nation, One Language', Appeals People to Fulfil Gandhi's Dream

Amit Shah appealed the people to use Hindi more often, and contribute in fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of 'one nation, one language'

News18.com

September 14, 2019
On Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah Bats for 'One Nation, One Language', Appeals People to Fulfil Gandhi's Dream
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Emphasising on the ability of Hindi to bring entire India together, Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it is extremely important of a country to have a common language that becomes the mark of its identity in the world.

Pitching for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "India is a country of different languages ​​and every language has its own importance but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country. Today, if a language can keep the country united, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language."

He further appealed the people to use Hindi more often, and contribute in fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of 'one nation, one language'

In June, the Draft New Educational Policy 2019 had created an uproar, especially in the southern states, after a clause recommended mandatory Hindi teaching in all schools.

After the release of Union government's original draft, all Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu blasted the recommendations, and even the BJP's ally AIADMK refused to dilute the state's two language formula.

Protests were also seen over in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Centre went into damage control mode later, with senior cabinet ministers tweeting reassurances that Hindi would not be imposed without further consultations. Finally, the revised draft was uploaded by the Human Resource Development Ministry.

