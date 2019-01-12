English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On His 156th Birth Anniversary, Vivekananda Replaces Deen Dayal Upadhyay at BJP’s National Executive Meet
Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most revered spiritual leaders, was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, which is now celebrated as National Youth Day.
Swami Vivekananda’s giant portrait right in front of the stage.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting entered its second day on Swami Vivekananda’s 156th birth anniversary with his giant portrait right in front of the stage. Decorated with flowers, the holding has the famous inspirational quote by him which says, “arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.”
By encouraging the party’s brand new cadres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the bugle for 2019 lok sabha elections on Saturday.
The BJP’s intention was made clear by their party president Amit Shah on Friday when he emphasised on the party’s firm will on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Shah asserted that the BJP is “duty-bound’ to build the Ram Mandir at the same spot, while accusing the Congress of putting "hurdles" in resolving the issue.
Shah's reiteration of the party's stand on the issue in his inaugural address drew the most enthusiastic response from thousands of its members at Ramlila Maidan, underscoring its resonance with the saffron party's rank and file.
Attacking the Congress for creating obstacles in the early resolution of the matter in the Supreme Court, Shah asked the opposition party to make its stand clear on the matter. In the presence of the top party leaders at the convention, including PM Modi, the BJP chief said that the party wants the issue to be resolved constitutionally.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
