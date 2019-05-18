Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

On His Fourth Visit to Holy Shrine, PM Modi's Offers Prayers at Kedarnath; Will Visit Badrinath Next

After spending the night at Kedarnath, Modi would fly to Badrinath on Sunday. He would return to New Delhi on the same day later.

News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers in Kedarnath.
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here in Uttarakhand on a two-day visit. He will be praying at Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines over the weekend.

Early in the day, Modi arrived at the Jollygrant airport after he finished his whirlwind election campaigning on Friday ahead of Sunday's final phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls.

He was scheduled to fly directly from Jollygrant to Kedarnath. Apart from paying obeisance, the Prime Minister was expected to also review the reconstruction works in the area.

After spending the night at Kedarnath, Modi would fly to Badrinath on Sunday. He would return to New Delhi on the same day later.

Security has been tightened around both the shrines in view of the Prime Minister's visit, said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order)
