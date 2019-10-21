Take the pledge to vote

On His Birthday, Mamata Banerjee Assures Farooq Abdullah of Standing by Him in 'Difficult Times'

Farooq Abdullah shares a good rapport with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and had attended the 'United India Rally' held in Kolkata on January 19.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
On His Birthday, Mamata Banerjee Assures Farooq Abdullah of Standing by Him in 'Difficult Times'
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him uring "difficult times", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron.

She urged Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health.

"Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah," Banerjee tweeted.

The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of Article 370.

He shares a good rapport with Banerjee and had attended the "United India Rally" held in Kolkata on January 19.

