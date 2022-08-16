On I-Day, Assam CM Sarma Announces 1 Lakh 'Minor' Criminal Cases Will be Withdrawn

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that one lakh “minor cases”, including those filed over alleged inflammatory social media posts, will be withdrawn. Sarma made this announcement while addressing people of Guwahati on the occasion of 76th Independence Day at Khanapara Guwahati.

The chief minister said the cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021, will be withdrawn. He added that this will let the judiciary concentrate more on major cases like rapes and murders.

Sarma said, “This will enable the judiciary to focus on more heinous crimes such as rapes and murders,” adding that four lakh pending cases in the lower courts.

He also paid homage to freedom fighters who sacrificed for the country’s interest. In an effort to inspire people and make them aware of the sacrifices that the past generations had put in, Sarma said the state government will send 1,000 youth to visit Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands this year as part of an educational tour.

The chief minister tweeted, “On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, I pay homage to countless freedom fighters who sacrificed a lot for our motherland. We will send 1,000 youth to Cellular Jail this year on an educational tour to help them get inspired by the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.”

“Our freedom heroes made huge sacrifices to bring back the glory of this great nation and free its citizens. We shall forever remain indebted to them,” Sarma said in another tweet.

In his speech he also mentioned that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, Sarma said self-help groups in the state have sold 42 lakh flags with a total cost of around 17 crores. He said that Assam must be made one of India’s topmost states.

