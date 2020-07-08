On Late AP CM YSR's Birthday, Jagan Releases Father's Biography Penned by Mother, Launches Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released on Wednesday the biography of his father, late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, penned by his mother YS Vijayalakshmi.

Titled 'Naalo...Naatho (with and within me): YSR Memoirs,' the book has "some facts about my father that the world did not know," Jagan said, releasing the biography at their family estate in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, on the occasion of the late leader's 71st birth anniversary.

"People knew my father as a great leader, great politician, but in this book my mother has written some facts about the great leader which the outside world doesn't know. She portrayed YS Rajasekhar Reddy as a good father, good husband, and great leader, recounting her 37-year journey with YSR," Jagan said.

This book would inspire future generations, he added. The Chief Ministers family paid homage to YSR at his memorial on the occasion.

Reddy also unveiled the statue of the late chief minister and laid foundation stones for various developmental projects in Amaravati.

He inaugurated a new academic block on the IIIT-RK Valley campus, built at an estimated cost of Rs 139.83 crore. The new academic block houses seven engineering departments along with the library, student activity centre and canteen facilities.

The chief minister also inaugurated three solar power plants with 1MW production capacity.

He also laid a foundation stone for the construction of a computer centre and an auditorium to be built on six acres land with a 1,700 seating capacity. The auditorium will be built at a cost of Rs 40 crores with with world-class facilities.

(With inputs from PTI)