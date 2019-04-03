LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
On Mamata Banerjee's Turf, PM Modi Terms Her a 'Speedbreaker' in West Bengal's Development

Modi also took on the Congress over its manifesto that talks about reviewing some clauses of AFSPA, saying it acts like a 'shield' for the security forces in the fight against terrorists.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
On Mamata Banerjee's Turf, PM Modi Terms Her a 'Speedbreaker' in West Bengal's Development
Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a “speedbreaker” in the path of the state’s development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, insisting she has to go to make way for the betterment of the state.

Modi also took on the Congress over its manifesto that talks about reviewing some clauses of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), saying it acts like a "shield" for the security forces in the fight against terrorists.

"They (the Congress) want our defence forces to be helpless... their hands and feet tied," Modi said and accused the Congress and its allies of sympathising with Pakistan. "'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) is a speedbreaker in the path of West Bengal's development," Modi said in his first public rally on Banerjee's turf after the general elections were announced.

Claiming that Banerjee has put a spanner in several central schemes for the uplift of the poor, Modi said "speedbreaker Didi" has not allowed people of Bengal to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme. "I am waiting for this speedbreaker to go so development can gather speed," he said.

