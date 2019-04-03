English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Mamata Banerjee's Turf, PM Modi Terms Her a 'Speedbreaker' in West Bengal's Development
Modi also took on the Congress over its manifesto that talks about reviewing some clauses of AFSPA, saying it acts like a 'shield' for the security forces in the fight against terrorists.
Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a “speedbreaker” in the path of the state’s development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, insisting she has to go to make way for the betterment of the state.
Modi also took on the Congress over its manifesto that talks about reviewing some clauses of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), saying it acts like a "shield" for the security forces in the fight against terrorists.
"They (the Congress) want our defence forces to be helpless... their hands and feet tied," Modi said and accused the Congress and its allies of sympathising with Pakistan. "'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) is a speedbreaker in the path of West Bengal's development," Modi said in his first public rally on Banerjee's turf after the general elections were announced.
Claiming that Banerjee has put a spanner in several central schemes for the uplift of the poor, Modi said "speedbreaker Didi" has not allowed people of Bengal to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme. "I am waiting for this speedbreaker to go so development can gather speed," he said.
Modi also took on the Congress over its manifesto that talks about reviewing some clauses of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), saying it acts like a "shield" for the security forces in the fight against terrorists.
"They (the Congress) want our defence forces to be helpless... their hands and feet tied," Modi said and accused the Congress and its allies of sympathising with Pakistan. "'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) is a speedbreaker in the path of West Bengal's development," Modi said in his first public rally on Banerjee's turf after the general elections were announced.
Claiming that Banerjee has put a spanner in several central schemes for the uplift of the poor, Modi said "speedbreaker Didi" has not allowed people of Bengal to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme. "I am waiting for this speedbreaker to go so development can gather speed," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube’s Non-Deletion of Toxic Videos is Alarming, on Verge of Severe Consequences
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- Pooja Bhatt Refuses to Comment on Ranbir-Alia Relationship, Says We are No One to Decide for Her
- Kriti Sanon: It's Unfair to Overlook the Leading Lady While Praising a Film
- England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Filmed Throwing Punches in Bar Brawl After Fiancée Gets Abused
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results