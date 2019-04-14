English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Modi's 'Family Ruined J&K' Remark, Omar and Mehbooba Fish Out Old Photos to Remind 'Friendly' Past
In 2015, BJP formed a coalition with PDP when the alliance partners chose Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the chief minister. Later, after the CM's death, his daughter Mehbooba was elevated to the post.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
Loading...
New Delhi: Miffed with PM Modi's "Abdullahs, Muftis have ruined Jammu and Kashmir" statement, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Sunday fished out old pictures to remind the prime minister that it was the same families with whom he decided to forge alliance.
While Abdullah shared a picture of Modi hugging Mehbooba's father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief posted a picture of "thrilled" prime minister being greeted by National Conference leader.
In 2015, BJP formed a coalition with PDP when the alliance partners chose Sayeed as the chief minister. Later, after the CM's death, his daughter Mehbooba was elevated to the post.
"This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of," Abdullah wrote on Twitter. Reacting to his tweet, Mehbooba commented: "Exhibit B. Modi ji looks thrilled to be greeted by a dynast".
She also accused the BJP of doublespeak when it comes to stitching alliances with parties like hers.
Earlier in the day, Modi told an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir that the state needed to be "saved" from the Mufti and the Abdullah families.
"They laid siege to the state for three generations. For the better future of Jammu and Kashmir, they need to be voted out. I will not allow Abdullahs and Muftis to divide the nation... These families have sucked the blood of people of Jammu and Kashmir for long and I challenge them to field their entire relatives into polls, abuse me as much as they can, but I will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious design of dividing India," he said in Kathua.
While Abdullah shared a picture of Modi hugging Mehbooba's father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief posted a picture of "thrilled" prime minister being greeted by National Conference leader.
In 2015, BJP formed a coalition with PDP when the alliance partners chose Sayeed as the chief minister. Later, after the CM's death, his daughter Mehbooba was elevated to the post.
"This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of," Abdullah wrote on Twitter. Reacting to his tweet, Mehbooba commented: "Exhibit B. Modi ji looks thrilled to be greeted by a dynast".
This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of. pic.twitter.com/SFtdXJjbhI— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 14, 2019
Exhibit B. Modi ji looks thrilled to be greeted by a dynast. pic.twitter.com/qJbKlKGyjn— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2019
She also accused the BJP of doublespeak when it comes to stitching alliances with parties like hers.
Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then ? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India https://t.co/8vNDz6WmjJ— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2019
Earlier in the day, Modi told an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir that the state needed to be "saved" from the Mufti and the Abdullah families.
"They laid siege to the state for three generations. For the better future of Jammu and Kashmir, they need to be voted out. I will not allow Abdullahs and Muftis to divide the nation... These families have sucked the blood of people of Jammu and Kashmir for long and I challenge them to field their entire relatives into polls, abuse me as much as they can, but I will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious design of dividing India," he said in Kathua.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
- Next Time You Buy a Product, Scan The GS1 Standard Barcode on Your Phone to Know Everything About it
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- Your Emails May Have Been Compromised: Microsoft Warns Users of Cyber Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results