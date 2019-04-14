SPONSORED BY
On Modi's 'Family Ruined J&K' Remark, Omar and Mehbooba Fish Out Old Photos to Remind 'Friendly' Past

In 2015, BJP formed a coalition with PDP when the alliance partners chose Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the chief minister. Later, after the CM's death, his daughter Mehbooba was elevated to the post.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 11:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
New Delhi: Miffed with PM Modi's "Abdullahs, Muftis have ruined Jammu and Kashmir" statement, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Sunday fished out old pictures to remind the prime minister that it was the same families with whom he decided to forge alliance.

While Abdullah shared a picture of Modi hugging Mehbooba's father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief posted a picture of "thrilled" prime minister being greeted by National Conference leader.

In 2015, BJP formed a coalition with PDP when the alliance partners chose Sayeed as the chief minister. Later, after the CM's death, his daughter Mehbooba was elevated to the post.

"This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of," Abdullah wrote on Twitter. Reacting to his tweet, Mehbooba commented: "Exhibit B. Modi ji looks thrilled to be greeted by a dynast".






She also accused the BJP of doublespeak when it comes to stitching alliances with parties like hers.




Earlier in the day, Modi told an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir that the state needed to be "saved" from the Mufti and the Abdullah families.

"They laid siege to the state for three generations. For the better future of Jammu and Kashmir, they need to be voted out. I will not allow Abdullahs and Muftis to divide the nation... These families have sucked the blood of people of Jammu and Kashmir for long and I challenge them to field their entire relatives into polls, abuse me as much as they can, but I will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious design of dividing India," he said in Kathua.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
