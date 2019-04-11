English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Narendra Modi's 'Invincibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajpayee in 2004
Atal Bihar Vajpayee had suffered a shock defeat in 2004 despite predictions that he would win another term riding on an 'India Shining' campaign.
Loading...
Rae Bareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not invincible as she filed her nomination papers from Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
"Don't forget 2004," she told reporters in the Congress stronghold, reminding of her party’s victory in the Lok Sabha election that year despite most predicting a huge BJP victory under Vajpayee.
Asked by reporters outside the Election Commission office if she thinks Modi is invincible, Sonia Gandhi responded, "Not at all, not at all. Don't forget 2004. In 2004 (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji was also invincible but we won," she said and walked away.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was with her mother as she filed her nomination, then took over and repeated that Modi is not invincible.
“There have been many, many people in Indian history that had the arrogance to believe that they are invincible, that they are bigger than the people of India. But they don't realise nobody is bigger than the people. Modi ji's invincibility will be in full view in this election," he told reporters.
Atal Bihar Vajpayee, who led a BJP government in 1999, had suffered a shock defeat in 2004, despite predictions that he would win another term riding on an "India Shining" campaign.
"Don't forget 2004," she told reporters in the Congress stronghold, reminding of her party’s victory in the Lok Sabha election that year despite most predicting a huge BJP victory under Vajpayee.
Asked by reporters outside the Election Commission office if she thinks Modi is invincible, Sonia Gandhi responded, "Not at all, not at all. Don't forget 2004. In 2004 (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji was also invincible but we won," she said and walked away.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was with her mother as she filed her nomination, then took over and repeated that Modi is not invincible.
“There have been many, many people in Indian history that had the arrogance to believe that they are invincible, that they are bigger than the people of India. But they don't realise nobody is bigger than the people. Modi ji's invincibility will be in full view in this election," he told reporters.
Atal Bihar Vajpayee, who led a BJP government in 1999, had suffered a shock defeat in 2004, despite predictions that he would win another term riding on an "India Shining" campaign.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Most Popular World Leader on Facebook Followed by US President Donald Trump: Report
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Land in Legal Trouble for Government's Promotion
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results