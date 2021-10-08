On Priyanka Gandhi's Viral Sweeping Floor Photo, CM Yogi Says 'Voters Feel She's Capable of It'

On pictures of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sweeping floor at Sitapur guest house going viral, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the voters feel she’s worthy of it.

“Janta unko ishi layak banana chahti hai (people want to make her capable of doing such tasks)," CM Yogi said during an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18. Gandhi was on Monday seen sweeping the floor of a guest house in Sitapur, where she was detained following an attempt to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violent clashes on October 3.

Praising the act, the Congress posted the 42-second-long video on social media and said that their leader has chosen the path shown by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi when he launched a non-violent Satyagraha against the British occupation of India. “On the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi inside Sitapur Police Line, Mrs Priyanka Gandhi started her fast in custody with Shramdan," the party wrote on Twitter. “Until the killers of farmers are not arrested, the protest will continue," Congress said.

Speaking on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, CM Yogi said that the incident was sad and unfortunate. He promised to get to the bottom of the incident. “There is no space for violence or taking law in their own hands, be it anyone. As per Supreme Court ruling, before arrest, there has to be evidence. We will not spare any culprit," the chief minister assured.

He further said that there was nothing to hide about the incident. “We registered FIRs as per the complaint. Our first priority was to maintain peace and harmony. Some of those in Opposition are also behind this violence, they are not going there to maintain peace," CM Yogi said.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister’s son and others.

ALSO READ: This is Mass Murder as We Too Can’t Survive Without Him, Says Kin of Minister’s Driver Killed in Lakhimpur

On Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi announcing compensation for the family of the deceased, the chief minister said, “They are unable to handle their own states but want to come to Lakhimpur. Punjab CM is not even able to decide on his own DGP. It is shameful. They just want to hide their own weaknesses," Yogi Adityanath said.

The CM slammed opposition leaders for being on a “political tour" in Uttar Pradesh. “They have no other job but to spread negativity. They were absent when coronavirus pandemic was raging. They wanted to create a situation of disharmony in Lakhimpur," he added.

