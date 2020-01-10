On Priyanka Gandhi's Visits to Meet Those Injured in Anti-CAA Protests, BJP's 'Kota Challenge'
BJP's Sambit Patra asked the Congress general secretary when she would visit Kota in Rajasthan, which is ruled by her party, where several children have died in a hospital.
File photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.
New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over her several visits to meet those arrested and injured in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said she understands pain "selectively".
He also asked when she would visit Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where several children have died in a hospital.
“I give her Kota challenge and ask her when she will go to Kota where under the nose of the Congress government in Rajasthan so many children have died. She herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well,” Patra said at a press conference at the BJP's party office here.
"It seems she understands the pain selectively as when she visited AIIMS trauma centre she chose to look away from the injured students who differed from her ideology. This reeks of selectivism," Patra alleged.
