On Rahul Gandhi's 49th Birthday, PM Modi Wishes Him 'Good Health' and 'Long Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday this morning. PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Soon, other leaders showered their best wishes on the Congress President. Hashtags like #IAmRahulGandhi and #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi started trending on social media.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah too wished Gandhi, praising him for his "commitment to the responsibilities & vision for inclusive development". He wrote, "Warm Birthday Greetings to Shri. @RahulGandhi!! May he be blessed with good health & long life. His commitment to the responsibilities & vision for inclusive development shall always be a guiding force to our party. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi."

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot too tweeted, "Warmest birthday greetings to Sh. Rahul Gandhi Ji. May he be blessed with long and healthy life. @RahulGandhi #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi."

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and close Rahul Gandhi aide Sachin Pilot tweeted too, wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Urmila Matondkar too tweeted, "A very happy birthday @RahulGandhi ji. Wishing you a happy, healthy and successful year ahead. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi."

Wishing good health and happiness, MP and National Spokesperson of INC, Anandpur Sahib, tweeted Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Besides, All India Mahila Congress, Nagma, DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy, Srinivasan BV and others expressed their warmest greetings to Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday today.

The eldest of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later became the Prime Minister of India, and Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, who later became President of Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi took over as President of the Indian National Congress from his mother Sonia Gandhi on 16 December 2017.

Notably, Gandhi was in the forefront of Congress' campaign at the recent Lok Sabha elections that saw BJP win with a thumping majority. He repeatedly took on PM Modi over allegations of a tainted Rafael deal and even coined the slogan "Chowkidar chor hai." However, despite Gandhi's efforts, Congress managed to win only 52 seats, making a marginal improvement from their 44 in 2014.