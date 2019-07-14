On Reaching Mumbai, Rebel MLA Nagaraj Makes U-turn; Announces Will Not Take Back Resignation
Rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj, who had earlier expressed confidence that he would bring back another disgruntled legislator from Mumbai, said that there was no question of him taking the resignation back.
Rebel Karnataka minister and Congress MLA MTB Nagraj leaves after meeting former CM Siddaramaiah and senior leaders in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Staying adamant on their decision to not take back resignations, Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somasekhar on Sunday said that there was no division among rebel legislators and they were united on the issue. He further said that no political party was in touch with them.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Somshekhar said, "We won't take back resignations. There's no division among the rebel MLAs. We are not in touch with any other political party, and if a party is trying to approach us, we are not responding to them."
The rebel legislator further said that K Sudhakar was in Delhi and he was also in their support. "He may join us here in Mumbai anytime soon," Somshekhar added.
Rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj, who had earlier expressed confidence that he would bring back another disgruntled legislator from Mumbai, was also present at the press conference. He said that there was no question of him taking the resignation back.
"There is no question of taking back my resignation," he said.
Visuals of Nagaraj boarding a chartered flight had earlier surfaced on local news channels. Leaders of the Congress-JD(S) coalition held negotiations with Nagaraj on Saturday in a bid to woo him back to save the 13-month old H D Kumaraswamy-led government that is on the brink of collapse.
