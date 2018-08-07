On Seat Sharing in UP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Offer of Leftovers for Congress

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday excluded Congress from the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said only RLD, BSP and his own SP have joined hands to take on the BJP so far."There are many seats in UP. Everyone can be happy. But as of now, only RLD, BSP and SP are together," he said.He said the Congress can be given the seats that are left after an arrangement with the other three parties."Congress being a national party in UP is a different question altogether. The seat formula for an alliance has not been decided but we know that an alliance will happen and nothing can stop it," he said, adding that people were happy with SP and BSP coming together."I trust the BSP, they won't go with BJP," he added.He further said that the Congress wanted to come together during the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls too, but the talks ended with no significant solution and hence an alliance could not be made."Rahul will always be a friend. That's how we can find out the way forward," he further added.On the central government, the former UP CM said the BJP was fooling people. "They only showed people dreams. They haven't fulfilled anything," he said.He called out the government for alleged attacks on Dalits and for promising farmers loan waiver, which he said has so far not happened on the ground.He was also critical of the Yogi Adityanath government and quipped that the current CM was doing everything opposite to what the PM was saying. "Modi praised Kannauj's itra businesses, and Yogi went ahead and shut their shops," Yadav said.Narrating an interesting anecdote, he said his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had whispered to Modi to be beware of him."I don't trust EVMs. The elections must happen via ballot paper. These days the only people who are scared are those who have done nothing for then people. That's why the BJP is scared," he added.