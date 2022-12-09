On Sonia Gandhi's 76th Birthday, Rahul Gandhi's Safari Getaway With Mother at Ranthambore National Park

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted at the Ranthambore National Park with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 76th birthday on Friday. Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently passing through Rajasthan. Today is a pre-declared holiday for the Yatra.

In a picture shared by the Ranthambore National Park on Instagram, Sonia Gandhi was pictured sitting in a jeep along with Rahul Gandhi and accompanied by officials during a safari.

Sonia Gandhi is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to a PTI report.

The veteran leader reached Jaipur on Thursday morning in a routine flight from New Delhi. Thereafter, she took a chopper from Jaipur airport and reached Sawai Madhopur. A few hours later, Rahul and Priyanka joined her at a luxury resort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, a spokesperson said.

Party officials said the visit was personnel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Govind Singh Dotasra are likely to meet her on her birthday. “It is her personal visit and no leader is called or permitted to meet. There are chances that CM Ashok Gehlot and state party Chief Govind Singh Dotasra may meet on her birthday," the spokesperson said.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wished Sonia Gandhi in a tweet earlier in the day stating her “indomitable spirit" in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. “Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication, indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life", he said in a tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sonia Gandhi good health and a long life. “I wish and congratulate UPA Chairperson Mrs. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. She has been a source of strength for the party, her dedication and commitment towards the welfare of the people an inspiration to all. Wishing her a happy, healthy and long life," Gehlot tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi is also likely to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 10, a day reserved for women participants.

The yatra will cover about 500 km in Rajasthan by passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

