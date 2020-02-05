Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Politics
2-min read

On State-wide Tour Against CAA, NRC & NPR, Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bihar

Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan, who has been accompanying the CPI leader since the commencement of the tour, blamed 'negligence on part of the police and the administration' for the incident.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On State-wide Tour Against CAA, NRC & NPR, Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bihar
Kanhaiya Kumar with supporters outside the Gandhi ashram in Champaran, Bihar.

Supaul (Bihar): The convoy of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is on a state-wide tour of Bihar campaigning against the CAA, NPR and NRC, was attacked here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The former JNU student leader escaped unhurt in the attack by a stone-pelting mob, though one of the vehicles in his convoy was damaged and its driver injured, Sudhir Kumar Porika, the SP of Special Task Force, who is holding the additional charge of Supaul, told PTI-Bhasha over phone.

"The convoy has left for its next destination. Investigations are on to identify and nab the culprits," Porika said about the attack, which happens to be the second such incident in less than a week. On February 1, his convoy was attacked in Saran district.

The 'Jan Gan Man Yatra', which began on January 30, had a rough start when Kumar was told by police in West Champaran district that permission for his first scheduled rally was withdrawn at the eleventh hour.

Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan, who has been accompanying the CPI leader since the commencement of the tour, blamed "negligence on part of the police and the administration" for the incident.

"It is a small town. The spot where the attack took place is less than a kilometer from the collector's residence. Police personnel and officials of the district administration were deployed.

Still the miscreants hurled stones, raised slogans and managed to flee taking advantage of the dark," Khan alleged.

"I have telephoned the Director General of Police seeking intervention from the highest level. Our yatra is to continue for the next few weeks. Already, we are on the move, having left Supaul for Saharsa where Kanhaiya's next rally is scheduled on Thursday. We hope the law and order machinery would rise to the occasion," the MLA added.

He also claimed that two vehicles - a bus and a rath (open chariot-shaped car) were damaged in the attack - sharing images on WhatsApp, and alleged that "the driver of the rath, Ejaz, has been seriously injured. A woman sitting next to the driving seat has also received bruises".

CPI state secretary Satya Narayan Singh issued a statement in Patna, strongly condemning the incident and demanding stern action against the culprits and "guilty police officials".

The state-wide tour is being conducted under the banner of 'Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA'. It is scheduled to conclude with a rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna later this month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram