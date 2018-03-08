On Student Politics, Kamal Haasan Has a Different Take Than Rajinikanth

Makkal Neethi Maiam founder president Kamal Haasan on Thursday asked students to keep tabs on politics as it could change one's life, a pitch different from that of his co-star and aspiring politician Rajinikanth.Days after Rajinikanth requested students to keep away from politics during their academic life, Haasan said, "I do not say that you should all become politicians but you must monitor it (politics)."On March 5, Rajinikanth had urged students to concentrate on their studies during their academic life, confining themselves to voting.Addressing students at an educational institution near here, Haasan told them that he was repeating a question posed by the former president, the late A P J Abdul Kalam.The actor-turned-politician said the question is "how many of you are going to be with political awareness." He said he was not posing the question out of selfishness.The veteran actor, who launched his party last month following his visit to Kalam's Rameswaram residence, said students should keep a tab on politics. "Since many students of my generation had forgotten to monitor politics, today it (politics) is in such a state," he said.Like sports, arts and science which will provide sustenance, the actor said "it should not be forgotten that politics is a sakthi (power) which has the capability to change your life."Even before he launched his party, the MNM chief had been highly critical of the ruling AIADMK and had hit out at the BJP as well over issues like demonetisation. He had drawn flak from the BJP and Hindu groups for his alleged "Hindu extremism," remark.