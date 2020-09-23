On Tax Notice Sent to Sharad Pawar, Election Commission Says 'Didn't Issue Any Direction'

The Election Commission on Wednesday clarified that it had not issued any direction to CBDT to issue notice to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

"In some sections of media it has been reported that Income Tax notice has been issued to Shri Sharad Pawar, Member of Parliament on the directions of Election Commission of India. In this context, it is stated that Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue notice to Shri Pawar," a press release stated.

Pawar had a day ago said that the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. The leader said the Income Tax department has sought his "clarification and explanation" on some poll affidavits furnished by him.

"I got the notice yesterday...We are happy that they(the Centre) love us from among all the members...The notice was served by Income Tax after the Election Commission asked (it) to...We will reply to the notice," he said. He was responding to a query on reports that his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had received similar notices from the Income Tax department,