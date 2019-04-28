Take the pledge to vote

On The Campaign Trail BJP's Amethi Candidate Smriti Irani Joins Fire-Fighting Efforts in UP Village

In a video released, the BJP candidate from Amethi is seen pumping water from a hand pump and telling the fire-brigade to keep on with their efforts to douse the fire.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
On The Campaign Trail BJP's Amethi Candidate Smriti Irani Joins Fire-Fighting Efforts in UP Village
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani made ripples on Sunday for joining in on the fire-fighting efforts in Purab Dwara village in Uttar Pradesh.

Irani, who was on a campaign visit to Amethi from where she is contesting, took a break from electioneering to go and help out the residents of the village.

In a video released later, she is seen pumping water from a hand pump and telling the fire-brigade to keep on with their efforts to spray water on the smoke-filled fields.

Irani is then seen comforting the locals over their presumed losses.





Smriti Irani and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra locked horns once again after Congress’ general secretary accused the BJP of distributing "money, sarees and shoes" in Amethi.

The BJP MP slammed Priyanka and said, “I am happy that Mrs Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where was the MP missing for 15 years."
