On The Campaign Trail BJP's Amethi Candidate Smriti Irani Joins Fire-Fighting Efforts in UP Village

#WATCH Amethi: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Amethi, visits the fire-affected fields in Purab Dwara village; meets the locals affected. Fire-fighting operations are still underway pic.twitter.com/JARKp5k2mh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2019

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani made ripples on Sunday for joining in on the fire-fighting efforts in Purab Dwara village in Uttar Pradesh.Irani, who was on a campaign visit to Amethi from where she is contesting, took a break from electioneering to go and help out the residents of the village.In a video released later, she is seen pumping water from a hand pump and telling the fire-brigade to keep on with their efforts to spray water on the smoke-filled fields.Irani is then seen comforting the locals over their presumed losses.Smriti Irani and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra locked horns once again after Congress’ general secretary accused the BJP of distributing "money, sarees and shoes" in Amethi.The BJP MP slammed Priyanka and said, “I am happy that Mrs Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where was the MP missing for 15 years."