English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On the Day of No-Confidence Motion, Shiv Sena Lays Bare BJP's Three-Point 'Winning' Secret
The government is in a self-congratulatory mode for accepting the no-confidence motion. But this was done due to compulsions, Shiv Sena said in an editorial in Saamana.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Despite claiming that the BJP has backstabbed its allies, the Shiv Sena said the NDA government at the Centre has the numbers to ride out the no-confidence motion storm in the Parliament.
In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, the Shiv Sena said that the BJP has failed the country.
“The BJP has the numbers. The motion is not for bringing down the government. It is to whip the government publicly over its sins. In fact, there are question marks over the way this government has won the majority. The party in question shouldn’t sing songs of majority. Immense money power, muscle power and manipulation of EVMs is the three-point secret of their success. What exists in the country today is fake democracy.”
The Sena slammed the government for congratulating itself for accepting the no-confidence motion. “The government is in a self-congratulatory mode for accepting the no-confidence motion. But this was done due to compulsions. Otherwise this parliamentary session too would have been lost in chaos,” it said.
“The question is, will the opposition stand together? This is a challenge in front of Sonia Gandhi. But the same question can be asked to NDA as well. TDP was a part of NDA till recently. Why did it leave? Raju Shetti, who started the milk agitation in Maharashtra, was also a part of NDA till last year. Forget everyone else, the Shiv Sena too is still with NDA on paper. We supported BJP during its lull period, we campaigned for them for Hindutva. And after 25 years of partnership, the BJP speaks about parting ways? Their language changed only after their defeat in the Lok Sabha bypolls.”
“The BJP has backstabbed people. Speaking the truth has become sedition, but backstabbing people, deceiving them has become a protocol.”
“We are the world’s fifth largest economy. But this economy hasn’t saved the farmers from the doors of death, it hasn’t stopped the martyrdom of hundreds of its jawans in Kashmir. If the government is going to train guns on those who don’t want the gas chambers of Nannar refinery, we are willing to face the people instead of supporting such a government. Government’s policies are inhuman. To do circus to retain power and win elections, is not democracy. Majority’s mobocracy doesn’t stay forever. People are supreme.”
Also Watch
In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, the Shiv Sena said that the BJP has failed the country.
“The BJP has the numbers. The motion is not for bringing down the government. It is to whip the government publicly over its sins. In fact, there are question marks over the way this government has won the majority. The party in question shouldn’t sing songs of majority. Immense money power, muscle power and manipulation of EVMs is the three-point secret of their success. What exists in the country today is fake democracy.”
The Sena slammed the government for congratulating itself for accepting the no-confidence motion. “The government is in a self-congratulatory mode for accepting the no-confidence motion. But this was done due to compulsions. Otherwise this parliamentary session too would have been lost in chaos,” it said.
“The question is, will the opposition stand together? This is a challenge in front of Sonia Gandhi. But the same question can be asked to NDA as well. TDP was a part of NDA till recently. Why did it leave? Raju Shetti, who started the milk agitation in Maharashtra, was also a part of NDA till last year. Forget everyone else, the Shiv Sena too is still with NDA on paper. We supported BJP during its lull period, we campaigned for them for Hindutva. And after 25 years of partnership, the BJP speaks about parting ways? Their language changed only after their defeat in the Lok Sabha bypolls.”
“The BJP has backstabbed people. Speaking the truth has become sedition, but backstabbing people, deceiving them has become a protocol.”
“We are the world’s fifth largest economy. But this economy hasn’t saved the farmers from the doors of death, it hasn’t stopped the martyrdom of hundreds of its jawans in Kashmir. If the government is going to train guns on those who don’t want the gas chambers of Nannar refinery, we are willing to face the people instead of supporting such a government. Government’s policies are inhuman. To do circus to retain power and win elections, is not democracy. Majority’s mobocracy doesn’t stay forever. People are supreme.”
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hyundai to Set up Virtual Showroom on Amazon Website, Test Drives and Reviews Available
- Hina Khan Accused of Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Fraud; Actress Calls It a 'Tactic' of Her Haters
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- Railways Blames Corrosion, Excess Load Allowed by BMC for Mumbai Bridge Collapse
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video