On the Day of No-Confidence Motion, Shiv Sena Lays Bare BJP's Three-Point 'Winning' Secret

Despite claiming that the BJP has backstabbed its allies, the Shiv Sena said the NDA government at the Centre has the numbers to ride out the no-confidence motion storm in the Parliament.In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, the Shiv Sena said that the BJP has failed the country.“The BJP has the numbers. The motion is not for bringing down the government. It is to whip the government publicly over its sins. In fact, there are question marks over the way this government has won the majority. The party in question shouldn’t sing songs of majority. Immense money power, muscle power and manipulation of EVMs is the three-point secret of their success. What exists in the country today is fake democracy.”The Sena slammed the government for congratulating itself for accepting the no-confidence motion. “The government is in a self-congratulatory mode for accepting the no-confidence motion. But this was done due to compulsions. Otherwise this parliamentary session too would have been lost in chaos,” it said.“The question is, will the opposition stand together? This is a challenge in front of Sonia Gandhi. But the same question can be asked to NDA as well. TDP was a part of NDA till recently. Why did it leave? Raju Shetti, who started the milk agitation in Maharashtra, was also a part of NDA till last year. Forget everyone else, the Shiv Sena too is still with NDA on paper. We supported BJP during its lull period, we campaigned for them for Hindutva. And after 25 years of partnership, the BJP speaks about parting ways? Their language changed only after their defeat in the Lok Sabha bypolls.”“The BJP has backstabbed people. Speaking the truth has become sedition, but backstabbing people, deceiving them has become a protocol.”“We are the world’s fifth largest economy. But this economy hasn’t saved the farmers from the doors of death, it hasn’t stopped the martyrdom of hundreds of its jawans in Kashmir. If the government is going to train guns on those who don’t want the gas chambers of Nannar refinery, we are willing to face the people instead of supporting such a government. Government’s policies are inhuman. To do circus to retain power and win elections, is not democracy. Majority’s mobocracy doesn’t stay forever. People are supreme.”